Old Smoky Moonshine donates hand sanitizer to sheriff's office

Sevier County Sheriff's deputies got a new level of protection donated Tuesday by a local distillery.

Ole Smoky Moonshine has joined the growing list of distilleries in Sevier County who've transitioned their stills into producing hand sanitizer.

Tuesday the founder of Ole Smoky met with the sheriff to turn over gallons of it.

The sheriff says they are sanitizing now after every inmate is booked into the jail and after every call the officers go on so they're going through a lot of sanitizing materials.

"We have two jails we operate. We'll take some down there and take some to the main jail, we're also going to distribute to the patrol officers and the detectives out on the streets and be available for them," said Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals.

Before Joe Baker was in the shine business, he was a local lawyer who says he knows these men and women and the dedication they have to protecting the people of Sevier County.

"These are my friends," said Joe Baker, Ole Smoky Founder. "We're going to be able to make a lot, and I think we're going to work to try not only to supply the Sevier County Sheriff's Department but supply the agencies throughout the area. We'll keep making it until we meet all the needs."

Right now the distillery isn't making it available for sale to the public, they do intend to keep making more for public safety officials.

