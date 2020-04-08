Old Time Pottery joins health care mask effort

Old Time Pottery partnered with SINGER sewing brands to join the effort in creating masks for health care workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19 by donating tools, materials and space for community members who want to contribute their time and skills.

“We believe this initiative provides the perfect opportunity to use the fabric we sell to aid health care professionals risking their lives daily to protect our community,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Old Time Pottery. “We cannot wait to see the results from all the efforts of our talented and generous customers and community members.”

Old Time Pottery will make space available for community members in select stores to create masks for health care professionals while keeping proper social distancing in mind.

The business will also donate the fabric needed to create masks, while SINGER donates heavy duty sewing machines, needles and thread.

Customers who want to help are encouraged to visit their local Old Time Pottery store to participate.

For community members wanting to sew at home, Old Time Pottery will provide free material to create these masks. All masks created will be donated to local medical facilities.

