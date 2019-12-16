Oldest leopard at the Memphis Zoo has died

One of the oldest leopards in Cat Country at the Memphis Zoo has died.

Officials said Grand Lady Ceja was 22 years old when the team made the decision to euthanize her.

According to the Memphis Zoo, 22 years is a very long life for a large cat.

Ceja was described as the "epitome of calm confidence," by the Zookeepers.

The team responsible for Ceja said they will remember her by singing, "whoaahh her she comes... she's a maneater..."

