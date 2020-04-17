Oldest man in Cookeville, WWII vet celebrates birthday

Putnam County celebrated the birthday of its oldest resident, John Landon Stafford, a World War II veteran.

County Mayor Randy Porter said Stafford served in the Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Dyson. He turned 98 on April 15.

In 2016, the county held a ceremony and awarded Stafford military medals in honor of his service.

Usually, a big party is thrown for him, but the mayor said this year, the celebration has been a bit quieter due to COVID-19.

