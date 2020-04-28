Ole Smoky Moonshine employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Ole Smoky Moonshine facility in Gatlinburg is temporarily closed for cleaning after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the distillery, the employee was not at work when they received the positive coronavirus test results. Ole Smoky said there is 'no evidence to suggest the employee caught coronavirus inside the facility'.

The employee has been asked to quarantine for two weeks before returning to work.

"We are taking every precaution and closing the facility immediately to follow the CDC guidelines as best as possible," said Ole Smoky Executive Director Robert Hall.

Employees who may have come into contact with the person who tested positive have been advised to seek direction from healthcare professionals about whether they should be tested for the virus.

