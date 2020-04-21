Ole Smoky Distillery kicks off 'Bartender Takeover Series'

Ole Smoky Distillery is collaborating with the U.S. Bartenders' Guild to support industry professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Bartender Takeover Series,' will kick off at 5 p.m. on April 22 from the Tin Roof Broadway in Nashville.

The takeover features bartenders from on-premise partners that will show consumers how to make their favorite Ole Smoky cocktails at home like Hunch Punch Lemonade, White Lightnin’ Espresso Martini, and Peanut Butter Old Fashioned. During the Facebook and Instagram sessions, viewers will have the opportunity to join Ole Smoky in contributing to the USBG through an online donation platform.

We are committed to supporting and spotlighting service industry workers during this time, while allowing the community to remain connected through these virtual events, says Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky.

Ole Smoky Distillery invites the Tennessee community to come together and support their local industry workers while creating your favorite cocktails. For more information on the Bartender Takeover Series, visit Ole Smoky Distillery's Facebook page.

“We are excited about showcasing some of our great partners around the country while raising money and awareness for the USBG,” said Mason Engstrom, vice president of on-premise sales.

