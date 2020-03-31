Ole Smoky Distillery offering internet ordering and pickup service

Ole Smoky Distillery launched an online ordering platform where customers can directly order from the distillery, pay online and schedule the pickup of their favorite Ole Smoky Moonshine and Whiskey products.

Each online purchase will include a jar of the businesses hand sanitizer.

To order online visit https://olesmoky.com/pages/online-ordering.

The distillery began creating its own hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic. As production scales up, distribution of the new alcohol-based hand sanitizer will begin with prioritized requests from local law enforcement agencies and first responders.

“One of the greatest needs right now is to take care of our East Tennessee local police and sheriff departments, as well as first responders, as they continue their work, while needing protection from this virus,” said Joe Baker, Founder of Ole Smoky.

Ole Smoky will be first distributing its hand sanitizer in 5-gallon commercial grade pails to these departments, including, Cocke County Sheriff’s Department, White Pine Police Department, Sevier County Sheriff’s Department and their workers at the county jail and courthouse.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

