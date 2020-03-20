Ole Smoky Moonshine Distilleries close to visitors

Ole Smoky Distillery announced Friday night they would close their doors to visitors wanting to try and buy their moonshine. The company owns four tasting rooms in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Nashville.

In a Facebook post the company said, "We want to start by thanking all of you for your continued support during this unique time as the country grapples with the coronavirus. Taking care of our employees and guests has always been and will always be our highest priority."

The distiller says in the mean time they will be using their production lines to make hand sanitizer, as the country continues to see a shortage.

"While we feel that limiting visitor access to our distilleries is a necessary step toward keeping our communities safe and healthy, it is not a decision that we take lightly," the post said.

The company says they, like many others, will continue to monitor the situation when it comes to the virus and appropriate guidelines.

"We cannot wait to reopen our doors and greet you all with our warm welcoming southern hospitality. We are all in this together," the post said."