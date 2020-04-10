Ole Smoky Moonshine delivers hand sanitizer to schools

Schools are continuing to feed kids, but they’re having a hard time cleaning their hands when giving the food away. Now one company has stepped up to help.

Friday, Ole Smoky Moonshine delivered 150 gallons of hand sanitizer to Sevier County Schools. It’s a product the district superintendent said they’ve had a hard time getting.

“Ole Smoky Distillery stepped up to give back to the community. These are all community people that have stepped up in this company. This hand sanitizer will be used for our employees,” said Dr. Jack Parton.

While school is out, the district is serving close to 90,000 meals a week for students to eat at home. This hand sanitizer will help in cleaning buses, cafeterias and the hands of workers preparing those meals.

Ole Smokey said they plan to continue making this product until the demand is met.

“We’ve had a number of inquiries about making it available to purchase, but right now we’re focused on taking care of the people that need it,” said Joe Baker with the company.

The school district will keep providing the meals as long as needed and hopes the kids are well taken care of.

“We still have a responsibility to educate the children, but also to reach out to students and families that are hurting and this is just one small way that we can help,” said Dr. Parton.

Those meals are free for any student all you need to do is go to your child’s school on Wednesdays. That’s a change only doing distribution one day a week from here on out to limit exposure.

