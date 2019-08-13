Olive Garden announces lifetime pasta pass

Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass is back for the sixth year, but this time there's an upgrade.

The restaurant is giving 50 pasta lovers the chance to buy a $500 lifetime pasta pass.

The original Never Ending Pasta Pass cost $100 and allowed guests to get nine weeks of unlimited pasta and sauces from Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl. The upgraded pass will give guests the same benefits for a lifetime.

The passes will officially go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. for only 30 minutes. The waiting room will open at 1:55 p.m.

Olive Garden is selling 24,000 Pasta Passes this year. To get the lifetime pass, you have to purchase a traditional pass and opt-in to buy the lifetime upgrade.

The first 50 people to opt-in will be upgraded. The lucky 50 will have 48 hours to pay the additional $400 to secure the pass for a lifetime of pasta.

