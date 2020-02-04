Olive Garden breadstick bouquets are back

Nothing says "I love you," like a bouquet of breadsticks.

Olive Garden announced it will bring back the one-of-a-kind romantic gift. For the first time, the bouquets will be available in-restaurant.

Starting Feb. 13 the bouquets will be available for purchase.

This year's bouquets will feature new designs and be pared with a never-before-seen Chocolate Mint Box filled with your favorite after-dinner mints.

The bouquet wrappers and chocolate boxes will be included in Olive Garden's special Valentine's Day ToGo Dinner for two. The dinner starts at $34.99.

