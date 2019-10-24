Oliver Springs girl wins 'football king'

All hail your new "football king," Oliver Springs.

Five-year-old Arie-Ella Woodall, who plays for the Oliver Springs Youth Club's little league, just won the crown. WVLT News spoke to Arie-Ella's mother, Nikki, who said her daughter won the title on September 28 at their homecoming.

"She was escorted by her daddy, Austin Woodall, and we paired her dress with football socks, cleats and her helmet," Nikki said. "We did so because football king candidates are supposed to wear their uniforms but since she was a girl we went with a dress and part of her uniform."

"We have actually gotten a lot of negative feedback from allowing a girl to play football. So it's pretty awesome to see the coaches rally around her and treat her just like everybody else and for her to see a positive side of it," Nikki added. Arie-Ella's mom said her daughter is the only girl to play for them.

As for what inspired Arie-Ella? Nikki said, "Her daddy played, and she wants to be tougher than daddy."

