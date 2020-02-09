Oliver springs bringing African American Museum to community

The Mayme Carmichael School Organizationheld a fundraising event in Oliver Springs Sunday afternoon to raise money towards their efforts to open an African American History Museum.

The group sold traditional southern food during their ' Soul Food Sunday' event. The fundraiser was held at DAV Lodge in Oliver Springs from noon until 3 pm.

For the third year in a row, hundreds of East Tennesseans showed up, buying meals in support of the museum. All of the proceeds will go towards the opening of the museum.

According to the group's President, Julia Daniel, the Museum will be located in a vacant building where the tri-county used to be.

"We've purchased 5,000 square feet from the old tri-county mall and we're going to have a tri-county African American Museum- which is for everybody," said Daniel.

The museum is expected to have representation of the Anderson County, Roane County and Morgan County communities.

"We've had some tough times, had some difficult times, but we've also had some glorious times and some wonderful times and that's a story worth preserving, that's a story worth telling," said Knoxville pastor Frederick Brabson.

The museum is expected to be completed this year.

