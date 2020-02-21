Olympic swimmer opens facility in Knoxville

Inside a former fabrics store in Knoxville, Olympian Davis Tarwater, husband of WVLT News anchor Brittany Tarwater, is using his passion and talent to train the next generation of swimmers.

Davis Tarwater at SafeSplash in Cedar Bluff / Source: WVLT

Opening up a facility like SafeSplash has been a longtime dream, prompted by his joy for the water.

"Water safety and learning how to swim as a former swimmer is something that's given me a lot of joy in my life and has really bless and enriched my life," Tarwater said. "It's a life-saving skill, and to be able to share that love of the water and safety component with the City of Knoxville is something that's really important to me."

Lauren Garner signed her son, Tate, up for lessons back in October. "We wanted him to swim independently, so, if he did fall in the pool or fall in the lake, he could swim on his own," she said.

At SafeSplash, Garner said she's watched Tate go from frightened to free in the water. "He is super shy so when we first started he wasn't interested...but he's come to love his teacher there and asks everyday 'is it swim day?' So he's super excited to come now."

SafeSplash is holding its grand opening February 22 at its location at 120 N. Peters Road. For more information, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

