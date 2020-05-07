One 3-year-old twin dead, another critically injured after Greeneville camper fire

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fire after one three-year-old died and another was critically injured in a camper fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters and the Greene County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene on Woolsey Road in Greeneville.

According to Chief Jay Wihlen with the United Volunteer Fire Department, the children involved in the fire were twins.

A female child sustained burn injuries covering about 90 percent of her body, said Wihlen.

Wihlen said the twins were living inside a camper parked behind a mobile home.

Witnesses at the scene said the child's father ran into the fire to rescue one twin, then fled on a four-wheeler. Investigators said he remains missing.

The identity of the twins or their parents has not been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

