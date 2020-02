One person is dead and others are hurt after officials say a tree fell on a small bus carrying about ten City of Sevierville employees.

Investigators said the tree tore the roof off the top of the bus.

The crash happened Thursday morning around noon on Wears Valley Road at Heaven Lane.

Officials were unable to say exactly how many were injured in the crash.

WVLT News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.