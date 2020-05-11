One additional Wampler's Farm Sausage employee tests positive for COVID-19

Wampler’s Farm Sausage announced it received results from the Loudon County Health Department's testing of employees for coronavirus.

One additional employee tested positive after the first positive test was announced Thursday.

Previous story: Worker tests positive for COVID-19 at Lenoir City meat processing plant

The Loudon County Health Department was on-site at Wampler’s on Friday, May 8 to test all employees and contractors.

“We wanted to make sure the virus had not spread among our employees, so we asked the Loudon County Health Department to come out and test everyone, and they did a wonderful job,” said Ted Wampler, Jr., President and CEO of Wampler’s. “We are doing everything we can to allow and empower our people to follow CDC guidelines while at our facility. We are also encouraging our employees to take personal responsibility further and follow the guidelines while away from work as well."

"It is important to note that viruses are not born at the workplace; they can only be spread at work, just like anywhere else,” said Wampler. “The two employees who tested positive are in separate departments and have no interaction at work. The fact that currently, no other employees in those two departments are positive shows that our people are taking personal responsibility and following proper guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while at work.”

Wampler added that the virus is not spread through food and that the products are safe.

Officials said the plant will continue to operate under our robust sanitation policies and maintain social distancing as much as possible to protect employees.

"Everyone needs to realize that what they do as individuals, away from the workplace, is what determines if the workplace is safe or not,” said Wampler. "Our employees are essential. They always have been to our operation, but now 'essential' has taken on new meaning in the pandemic. Having businesses like ours open right now is crucial for the food supply and for our farmers. We are very proud of our team for following proper rules at work. Most of them have also done this at home, and we encourage everyone to do this. Our thoughts and prayers are with our two employees who tested positive and also with all people affected by the virus.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

