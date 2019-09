According to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, one person is behind bars after a drug raid.

Deputies executed a narcotics warrant at 254 College Park Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a release from CCSO, Ronald James Longmire, 48, was taken into custody on drugs and weapon charges.

During the raid officials said they recovered a large amount of oxycodone, several guns and other drug paraphernalia.