One child could win $5,000 in college funds from TNStars

In the spirit of the season, the TNStars® College Savings 529 Program is giving one Tennessee child a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded into a TNStars® account.

Tennessee residents age 21 and older can enter to win here now through December 31st on behalf of a child age 10 or younger. One entry is good for the entire contest period.

The $5,000 prize, and any additional amounts contributed to the TNStars account, can be used by the winning beneficiary to cover future post-secondary education expenses ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more.

“We are very proud that Tennessee’s own college savings program has already helped more than 17,000 children prepare for the future costs of higher education,” said Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. "The cost of higher education is more than just tuition and Tennessee is fortunate to have a program like TNStars helping make saving for college easy for all families.”

TNStars® is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars® account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.

To enter the scholarship giveaway or to get more information on the program, visit TNStars.com.

All contest entries and winners are subject to the Official Rules of the TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway.

