Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said crews are on the scene of a head-on crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Officials said the crash happened near Highland Baptist Church.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Officials said three other victims were airlifted to a local hospital.

