Man dies after struck by vehicle in Campbell County

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Campbell County, according to the sheriff's office.

Campbell County Sheriff's Office along with Tennessee Highway Patrol say they were dispatched to Cedar Creek after a call about a domestic altercation including a man struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

Upon arrival deputies discovered the man with injuries and began rescue efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still underway, according to deputies.

