Maryville College student dies after falling out of moving vehicle on Foothills Parkway

A woman died after falling out of a vehicle on the Foothills Parkway Tuesday night, according to officials with the Great Smoky Mountains.

Maiah Reilich-Godino, 18, originally from Eddington, Maine, was sitting in an open window of a 2011 Jeep Patriot while it was in motion, officials said. She fell from the vehicle when the roof rack disconnected from the top of the vehicle.

Maryville College confirmed Reilich-Godino was a student at the school.

The accident happened between Chilhowee Lake and Look Rock, near mile marker 13 around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

