One dead after fatal Sevierville crash

One person died in a crash on Highway 66 in Sevierville Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a crash on the 3400 block of Highway 66 near Winfield Dunn Parkway Sunday around 12:35 p.m.

Police said 21-year-old George Harwell of Nashville was driving a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee as he was leaving an Exxon gas station. He went to turn right onto Highway 66 when his vehicle was struck in the rear by a 2010 Ford F-150 truck, driven by 51-year-old Eddie Humphrey Jr. of Corryton, who was headed southbound.

Wanda Kitts of Corryton, a passenger of the F-150, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Kitts was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Possible charges are pending while the incident is still under investigation.

