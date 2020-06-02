One dead after motorcycle crash on I-40

Knoxville police said one man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-40 Monday night.

Officers responded to I-40 east near the Papermill exit just before 9 p.m.

According to police, a motorcycle driven by an adult man struck the rear end of another car.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of the family.

I-40 east was down to one lane until around midnight.

No other injuries were reported.

