One dead after small plane crash in Hawkins County

Updated: Fri 3:05 PM, May 15, 2020

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -- One person has died after a small plane crash in Hawkins County, according to the sheriff's office.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the crash happened Friday afternoon near the airport in Surgoinsville, WJHL reported.

The sheriff's office said it would release more details as more information came in.

