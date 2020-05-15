One dead after small plane crash in Hawkins County

One person has died after a small plane crash in Hawkins County, according to the sheriff's office.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the crash happened Friday afternoon near the airport in Surgoinsville, WJHL reported.

The sheriff's office said it would release more details as more information came in.

HCSO is currently on scene of a plane crash near the Hawkins County Airport. Please use caution if travel is necessary in the area. No additional information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries will need to be referred to the NTSB. pic.twitter.com/zQcJsenZle — Hawkins County SO (@HawkinsCountySO) May 15, 2020

