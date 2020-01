Prestonsburg Police said on person is dead and a Floyd County deputy is in the hospital after a crash.

Officials say the 321 cut-through by Highlands ARH will be shut down for several hours.

A vehicle was traveling on Bays Branch Road in Floyd County when it veered into oncoming traffic. Police said it was an "almost head-on collision" with a sheriff's deputy.

Neither victim has been identified.

