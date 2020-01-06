One dead in Knoxville crash

According to a release from Knoxville police, one person is dead after a crash on Piney Grove Road at N. Forest Road.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said a 22-year-old was driving northbound on Piney Grove Church Road when his vehicle left the road, flipped several times and hit a utility pole.

The man was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity was not released Monday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

