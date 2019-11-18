One dead, one injured after Cumberland County shooting

Cumberland County deputies said one man is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Colby Circle in the Rinnie Community around 4:48 a.m. for reports of a person ramming a car at the home.

Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene they were flagged down by a driver who had a gunshot wound. Deputies discovered another person in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victims were identified as Jude Pennington, 41, and Travis Sinard, 39. Both victims were airlifted to regional trauma centers, according to the Sheriff's office.

Pennington was treated for his injuries and later released. Sinard was pronounced dead Monday morning at an intensive care unit, according to officials. Doctors said his body remains on life support pending organ donor procedures.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Investigators are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney's Office to investigate the shooting.

