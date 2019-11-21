One dead, two hurt in Norris Freeway head-on crash

One person is dead and two others injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Norris Freeway.

According to a THP report, Kala Lamb, 28, of Knoxville was driving northbound on Norris Freeway when her Ford Focus crossed the yellow line and collided with and Jeep Wrangler head-on at about 2:30 p.m.

Lamb was killed in the crash. A passenger who was in the car with her was taken to the hospital along with the driver of the other vehicle. A report shows both have serious injuries.

The report shows Lamb was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and the passenger in her vehicle was improperly wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver was reportedly properly strapped in.

