One person is hospitalized and a woman is behind bars after police say she is charged stabbing someone in the neck.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Sarah Morgan, 20, was taken into custody after KCSO said the left the scene of the stabbing.

Morgan is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

