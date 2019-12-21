Man reportedly shoots partner during domestic dispute in East Knoxville

Knoxville police said one man was hospitalized and another in custody after a domestic dispute that led to a shooting overnight in East Knoxville.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call on the 600 block of Sout Chestnut Street. When police arrived they said they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his arm.

According to KPD, Michael Haley, 25, identified his boyfriend as the suspect. The victim said he was shot after an argument between him and his partner, according to reports.

Police said the suspect, Lamont Woods, 51, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

