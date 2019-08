Knoxville Police Department said they responding to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Central Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

One male victim was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center with what police say appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

KPD said no one has been arrested in relation to the incident.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

