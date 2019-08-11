One in hospital after Knoxville night club shooting

The Knoxville Police Department says officers responded to several calls of gunshots early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at a small nightclub on E. Magnolia, they found several people running from the parking lots.

Police say they found nearly 35 to 40 shell casing in the area in front of the club.

According to reports, an apparent gun battle took place.

A man was left dead in a similar shooting at the nightclub back in 2018.

Officials say one uncooperative victim arrived at UT Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his ankle. The victim has not been identified.

Police believe there were at least 100 people in the parking lot during the shooting. There are no other known victims at this time, officials say.

No one at the scene of the incident was willing to provide any information to police. KPD says they are investigating the incident.

