The Knoxville Police Department said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Merchants Drive.

According to officials, officers responded to the 1700 block of Merchants Drive just after 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a male victim with a gunshot wound on the lower side of his back. He is expected to survive.

No suspects were taken into custody in relation to the shooting.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.