Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Clinton Highway.

Knox County dispatchers said crews responded to the crash at 6826 Clinton Highway just before 6:00 p.m. on Christmas.

Northbound lanes are blocked due to the crash.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the wreck have been released.

