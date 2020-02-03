One killed in Virginia cemetery shooting

Virginia investigators said one person is dead after three people were shot at a cemetery in Wise County.

WJHL reported the Wise County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting early Monday morning where deputies found a woman shot in the back inside a vehicle in a cemetery behind the Stephens Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

She was taken to a trauma center in Tennessee where the sheriff's office said she is in stable condition.

Two other people were found with gunshot wounds. One of them, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Dale Stevens, was later pronounced dead. The other person, identified as William Mattias Mills, was also taken to a trauma center for multiple gunshot wounds. WJHL reported that officials said his injuries were "non-life threatening."

Mills allegedly told investigators the injured woman had taken him to a secluded location where someone pulled open the driver's side door and shot him. He said he managed to run and hide in the woods.

The sheriff's office said they questioned another person, identified as Jarred Ray Hash, following the shooting. Hash told investigators he was one of four people who went to the cemetery. He said the injured female brought Mills to the cemetery where he was supposed to be attacked by Stevens.

WJHL reported Hash told investigators that he hid in the woods until he heard gunshots, and he pulled his weapon and fired multiple times at Mills when he ran into the woods.

Hash was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. WJHL reported he is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Mills was treated and released from a hospital. Investigators said he was being held in a Tennessee jail on fugitive charges from Virginia and is awaiting extradition.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

