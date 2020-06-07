TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Fentress County

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Fentress County on Saturday.

Fentress County deputies said they received reports that a man armed with a knife, hatchet and a pipe was threatening to harm himself and others at a home on the 100 block of Lewis Road in Clarkrange.

According to reports, when deputies arrived they found Gregory Lee Turnure, 37, in the road and ordered him to drop his weapons.

Turnure reportedly refused to comply with officer's demands which led to a deputy deploying a taser. During the incident, Turnure allegedly attempted to hit deputies with a pipe.

One of the deputies then fired shots, hitting Turnure, according to TBI.

Turnure was pronounced dead at the scene. The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.

The incident is currently under investigation by the TBI.

