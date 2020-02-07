Three arrested after attempted armed robbery at Knoxville Family Dollar

Police said a man and two juveniles were arrested after a reported armed robbery at a Knoxville Family Dollar on Wednesday.

KPD officers said they responded to the store around 10:23 p.m. after receiving calls that three men were attempting to rob the store at gunpoint. Police said they were told the men were demanding money from the safe.

When officers arrived on the scene, two suspects ran out the door. After a long chase on foot, officers said two 15-year-old boys were arrested.

Police said the third suspect was arrested a short time later when officers found a man matching the suspect's description on a nearby KAT bus.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the bus and arrested 25-year-old Jordan Scott.

According to reports, within minutes, all three suspects were returned to the scene, where they were positively identified as the robbery suspects by the victims.

KPD said there were no injuries during the incident and no money was taken.

The three suspects were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery. Scott was also charged with resisting arrest, according to KPD.

