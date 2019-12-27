One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Memphis

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Memphis Thursday night.

TBI Agents said the incident happened around 11:43 p.m. in the Frayser community of Memphis. Memphis police responded to an unrelated call when they heard a loud disturbance between three people.

Officers said one of the individuals, who was armed, failed to comply with officers' demands. Police identified the man as Antonio Smith, 51.

According to Memphis police, the situation escalated which led to two officers firing shots that killed Smith. Officials said no police were injured during the incident.

TBI Agents said they continue to gather evidence and interviews as a part of the ongoing investigation.

TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in these types of incidents.

