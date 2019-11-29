London Attack treated as Terror-Related

Latest on London Attack that occurred early this afternoon.

London's Metropolitan Police say that the incident of the London Bridge attack is now being treated as terror-related.

According to British police, "at this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related."

Several people had been stabbed nearby and witnesses have heard gunshots.

British police have confirmed a man has been shot on the London Bridge.

More details to come.

