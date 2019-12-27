One man hospitalized after Christmas shooting in Roane County

Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after a reported shooting on Christmas day.

Officials said deputies responded to Ponders Gap Road in Kingston to reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Arthur Abston had been shot twice.

Abston was transported to a local hospital before he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to reports. Officials said Abston is listed in stable condition.

Deputies identified the shooter as Charles Roberts. Officials said Roberts refused to leave the home after deputies located him in the Paint Rock community.

After a short period of time, deputies said Roberts left the residence and was transported to Roane Medical Center for injuries he got during the altercation with Abston.

Roberts was released from the hospital and booked into the Roane County Detention Facility on an outstanding warrant, according to reports.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Roane County Sheriff's Office. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office will also assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

