One man hospitalized after shooting on Chapman Highway

Knoxville police are investigating a shooting on Chapman Highway that left one man with serious injuries on Sunday.

Police said patrol officers were responding to a disturbance in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Chapman Highway around 3 a.m. when gunshots were heard.

A 25-year-old man was shot and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to KPD.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

