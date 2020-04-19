One of East Tennessee's oldest restaurants fighting to stay afloat amid COVID-19

Ye Olde Steakhouse is one of East Tennessee's oldest restaurants.

The restaurant is open for pick-up orders only during the Coronavirus pandemic, but co-owner of the steakhouse, David King says it's been difficult to pay their employees.

"It's a big blow when you have all of these employees and you just have to tell them, there's no place for them to work right now, so a lot of it is going to depend on the economy," said David King, Co-owner of Ye Olde Steakhouse.

King says his family business applied for the government's loan program for small businesses, but were unable to get assistance.

"We applied for it, but from what I heard the government ran out of money, but maybe they're gonna come up with some more money here in a week or two," said King.

Aside from serving take-out, a Go Fund Me page has been created to help support the business and it's employees.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.