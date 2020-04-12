One of the largest pork processing facilities in the U.S. closing as employees test positive for COVID-19

Smithfield's pork processing facility is closing until further notice as more and more employees test positive for coronavirus.

The company's CEO said by closing, the country's meat supply is at risk.

"The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply," the meat processor's chief executive, Kenneth Sullivan, said in a statement Sunday.

It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running," he continued. "These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain."

According to Smithfield the South Dakota facility accounts for nearly 5% of the country's pork production and employs nearly 4000 people.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem advised Smithfield to close for at least two weeks after roughly 240 employees are sick out of 430 cases in South Dakota. That's more than half of the active coronavirus cases in the entire state.

Smithfield said it would have some employees at the plant to process inventory as it prepares to fully shut down. The company said it will compensate employees for the next two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.