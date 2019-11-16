Robert Lee Thacker, of the Clinton 12, passes away at 80

Robert Lee Thacker, one of the members of The Clinton 12, has passed away.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center posted on Facebook saying Thacker was a civil rights pioneer. He was one of the 12 African-American students to desegregate Clinton High School.

The Clinton 12's fight to desegregate the school came an entire year before the desegregation of schools in Little Rock, Ark.

Thacker was 80-years-old when he passed on Nov. 6, 2019.

His service was held at Cobb's Funeral Home located in Michigan. The service took place at noon on Nov. 13, 2019.

He and the other students have been memorialized with a statue at Green McAdoo Museum in Clinton.

No word on his cause of death.

