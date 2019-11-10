One person dead, four others injured in Memphis club shooting

One woman was killed and four others were injured after a shooting at a Memphis club, according to our sister station WMC Action News.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 A.M. Sunday morning at an adult entertainment club at 2080 E. Brooks Rd.

Police say shots were fired inside of the club. One woman died at the scene, and two male victims were later located at Regional One Health in critical condition.

A fourth shooting victim was located at Methodist South in non-critical condition, and a fifth victim arrived at Baptist East by personal vehicle. Police say the fifth victim is in critical condition.

Police say the relationship between the shooter (s) and victims is undetermined at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.