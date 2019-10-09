One person dead, home destroyed in Kentucky fire

The Mercer County deputy coroner confirms one person is dead after a house fire, according to a report from WKYT.

The coroner said the body was charred beyond recognition.

It happened Tuesday night around 10 p.m. on Johnson Road, west of Harrodsburg.

Neighbors living behind the home called to report the fire.

Fire Chief Rick Maxfield says when crews got there the house was fully engulfed in flames.

He says it could take weeks to know what caused the fire, but it appears it started in the back of the house.

