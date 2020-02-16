One person hospitalized after Knoxville house fire

Officials said one person was hospitalized after a house fire on the 6500 block of Summerfield Drive Sunday morning.

Crews with the Karns Fire Department said when firefighters arrived heavy flames in the home could be seen from the street. Firefighters said the recent heavy rain made it impossible for crews to pass through the non-paved driveway.

Fire crews had to run hoses by hand in order to put the fire out.

According to KFD, all occupants were out of the home when crews arrived. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The City of Knoxville Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

