One person hospitalized after North Knox County house fire

Rural Metro Fire officials said one person was hospitalized after a house fire overnight.

(Rural Metro Fire)

Firefighters responded to a reported house fire around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6100 block of Stormer Road.

When fire crews arrived at the home they found heavy fire coming from the front of the home. Fire officials said two people were living inside.

One resident was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Rural Metro.

Crews said the quickly brought the fire under control, but the home sustained heavy damage.

