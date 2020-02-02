One person hospitalized after abandoned building fire on Kingston Pike

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said one person was hospitalized after a fire at an abandoned building Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Kingston Pike. KFD officials said firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

The victim was transported to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening hand injuries, according to KFD.

Officials said the building had no electrical utilities connected. Fire investigators said the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.